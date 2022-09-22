Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5,664.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,068,000 after buying an additional 4,188,968 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,305,000 after buying an additional 415,768 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 831,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after buying an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 317,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,255. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.