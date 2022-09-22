Alaska Permanent Capital Management Purchases Shares of 362,831 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 362,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,123,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.38% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 71,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 297,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.56. 595,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.