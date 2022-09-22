Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.16

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $84.15, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

