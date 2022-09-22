Alliance Global Partners Cuts Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target to $7.00

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.69 on Monday. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $410.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $36,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,864.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $36,530.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,864.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,748 shares of company stock worth $139,643 in the last three months. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

