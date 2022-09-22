Alliance Global Partners Cuts Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target to $7.00

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Rimini Street Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.69 on Monday. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $410.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rimini Street
Institutional Trading of Rimini Street
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.