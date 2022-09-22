Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Shares Up 31.3%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 8,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 11,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Alliance Mining Trading Up 31.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

About Alliance Mining

(Get Rating)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.