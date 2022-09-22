Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.59

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

LON:APH opened at GBX 66.90 ($0.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11. Alliance Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6,810.00.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.75) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.