AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17. 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

Institutional Trading of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 537,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000.

