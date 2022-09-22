ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Trading Down 1.1%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.29. Approximately 56,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

