Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIMC. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 1.4 %

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 219,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

