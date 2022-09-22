Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €170.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Amadeus FiRe stock traded down €0.10 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching €88.10 ($89.90). 2,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The company has a market capitalization of $503.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Amadeus FiRe has a 52-week low of €92.60 ($94.49) and a 52-week high of €206.50 ($210.71).

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

