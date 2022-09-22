Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €170.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Amadeus FiRe Price Performance
Shares of Amadeus FiRe stock traded down €0.10 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching €88.10 ($89.90). 2,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The company has a market capitalization of $503.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Amadeus FiRe has a 52-week low of €92.60 ($94.49) and a 52-week high of €206.50 ($210.71).
About Amadeus FiRe
