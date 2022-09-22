Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 34,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 133,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

