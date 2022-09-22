América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. América Móvil accounts for about 1.9% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 45,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Price Performance

América Móvil stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. 151,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

