American Clean Resources Group (SMPR) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Clean Resources Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51% American Clean Resources Group Competitors -67.71% -18.25% -8.44%

Volatility & Risk

American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Clean Resources Group N/A -$1.13 million -9.29 American Clean Resources Group Competitors $1.69 billion $165.39 million -8.16

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Clean Resources Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Clean Resources Group. American Clean Resources Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Clean Resources Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Clean Resources Group Competitors 229 1054 1468 39 2.47

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 31.69%. Given American Clean Resources Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Clean Resources Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

American Clean Resources Group peers beat American Clean Resources Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

American Clean Resources Group Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

