American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.34. The company had a trading volume of 183,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,691. The company has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average is $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

