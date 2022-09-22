American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 386,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at American Outdoor Brands

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,833 shares of company stock valued at $314,680 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 45.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 387,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of AOUT opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.20. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

