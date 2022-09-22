American Shiba (USHIBA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $793,041.00

American Shiba (USHIBA) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, American Shiba has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One American Shiba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. American Shiba has a total market capitalization of $793,041.00 and approximately $8,965.00 worth of American Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010900 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

American Shiba Coin Profile

American Shiba was first traded on May 11th, 2021. American Shiba’s total supply is 96,831,326,517,013,900 coins. American Shiba’s official Twitter account is @ShibaUshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for American Shiba is americanshiba.com. The Reddit community for American Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/Americanshiba.

Buying and Selling American Shiba

According to CryptoCompare, “American Shiba (USHIBA) is an Ethereum-based meme token with a deflationary supply. It aims to become the American version of SHIBA.USHIBA is 100% community-owned. Everyone who holds USHIBA is part of a growing community that believes in decentralization and charity causes. You have a voice in deciding the directions and missions of the community. On the financial side, USHIBA holders receive a 2% redistribution that comes from each transaction.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as American Shiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire American Shiba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy American Shiba using one of the exchanges listed above.

