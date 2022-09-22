American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Head to Head Analysis

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) and American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beachbody and American Sierra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00 American Sierra Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus price target of 3.24, suggesting a potential upside of 172.27%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than American Sierra Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Beachbody has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Sierra Gold has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.7% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and American Sierra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -37.55% -54.64% -32.59% American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beachbody and American Sierra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $873.65 million 0.42 -$228.38 million -0.99 -1.20 American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Sierra Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Summary

Beachbody beats American Sierra Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

