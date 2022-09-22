American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.6% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $11.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.