American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up about 2.6% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $41.61. 93,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,698. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

