American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,370 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Fluor comprises about 3.4% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Fluor worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,346. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -78.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

