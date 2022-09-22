American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

