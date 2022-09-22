American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TTE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 58,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,560. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

