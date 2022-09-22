AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Up 8.8%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 1,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

AmeriCann Stock Down 8.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

