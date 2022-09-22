Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

AMGN traded up $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $228.62. 50,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.76 and a 200-day moving average of $243.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

