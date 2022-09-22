Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Decreased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

AMGN stock opened at $224.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.39.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.