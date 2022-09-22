Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AP. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

