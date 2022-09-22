Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up 2.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 284.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIVO traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 476,320 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

