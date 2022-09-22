Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Acquired by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 418,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 410,700 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amplify Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,853 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 12,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,562. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $255.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

