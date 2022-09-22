Analysts Offer Predictions for Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $79.38 on Thursday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $93.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

