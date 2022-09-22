Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) PT at $23.25

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Enerplus by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 590,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 75,399 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Enerplus has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $18.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Enerplus



Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

