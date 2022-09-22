Analysts Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) PT at $25.48

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSE opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

