Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Target Price at $246.67

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.67.

VWAGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

