Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Trading Down 1.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. 563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on ANSLY. Morgan Stanley lowered Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Ansell Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94.
Ansell Increases Dividend
Ansell Company Profile
Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ansell (ANSLY)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.