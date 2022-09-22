Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Trading Down 1.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. 563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ANSLY. Morgan Stanley lowered Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94.

Ansell Increases Dividend

Ansell Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

(Get Rating)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.