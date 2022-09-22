ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.33.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $235.42 on Monday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $255,302,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ANSYS by 175.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

