AON (NYSE:AON) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $294.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.82.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 1.2 %

AON stock opened at $272.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.46 and its 200 day moving average is $289.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.