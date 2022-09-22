Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Financial Contrast

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 127.20% 47.81% 14.92% Extra Space Storage 51.63% 24.31% 8.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Extra Space Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 8.26 $447.62 million $6.08 6.53 Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 15.05 $827.65 million $6.64 26.70

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 90.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Apartment Income REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apartment Income REIT and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 2 3 2 0 2.00 Extra Space Storage 1 2 7 0 2.60

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus target price of $48.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.71%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $205.91, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Apartment Income REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

