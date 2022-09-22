APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 45,035 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,035 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 8.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $44,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.64. 8,342,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $116.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

