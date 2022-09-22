Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $84.95. 194,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

