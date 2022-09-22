AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.55

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 3363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

