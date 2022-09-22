AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.55

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 3363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.