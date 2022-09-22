Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Price Down 6%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.43. 56,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 140,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.53). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 481.02%. Analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

