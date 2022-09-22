APYSwap Price Hits $0.0181 on Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $329,468.06 and $55,023.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00608161 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00869378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap launched on February 25th, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APYSwap is apyswap.com.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults.It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.