Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $610,855.87 and $48,901.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005425 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00546170 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00899285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/AresProtocolLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ares Protocol’s official website is www.aresprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

