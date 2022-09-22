Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

