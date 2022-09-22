Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 8,029 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

