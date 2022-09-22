Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,161,000 after buying an additional 478,854 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 100,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VUG stock opened at $227.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.