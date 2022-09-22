Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,912 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

