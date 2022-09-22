Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

