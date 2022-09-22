Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.11 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,905,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 357.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 637,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.9 %

FTNT opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

