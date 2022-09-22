Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $183.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.76. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

