Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,838 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

NYSE MA opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.